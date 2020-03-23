Guardians of the Galaxy & The Suicide Squad’s James Gunn Reveals His Favorite Video Game

James Gunn has built quite a reputation for telling genre-bending, emotional stories, whether it be in adapting Guardians of the Galaxy and Scooby-Doo, or original content like Slither and Super. Unsurprisingly, it seems like a very iconic – and equally epic – video game holds a very dear place in his heart. During a recent Instagram Q&A, Gunn was asked which video game is his favorite “in terms of storytelling”, to which he answered Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. The 2003 video game, as fans will remember, followed an entirely new era of the Star Wars saga, and established a lot of beloved canon in the process.

If you’re hoping this means Gunn will be involved with the long-theorized Knights of the Old Republic film adaptation, you’re out of luck. As Gunn revealed during the same Q&A, he does not have a desire to officially enter the Star Wars franchise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“No it doesn’t really interest me as a filmmaker,” Gunn revealed. “I can’t think of any franchises I’d want to join other than the ones I’m already part of.”

There’s no indication if and when the Old Republic will have an official onscreen role in the Star Wars universe, although screenwriter Laeta Kalogridis was reported to be writing a film based on the era this past May. There are a handful of references to Old Republic characters in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, seemingly hinting that details of that era are officially canon. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy has previously hinted that a KOTOR project is a possibility, but that the franchise’s future is still slightly nebulous.

“You know, we talk about [Knights of the Old Republic] all the time,” Kennedy revealed last April. “Yes, we are developing something to look at. Right now, I have no idea where thing might fall…”

What do you think of James Gunn being a fan of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!