Guilty Gear Strive Delayed

Everyone is just going to have to get their fighting video game fix elsewhere in April as Arc System Works has announced that Guilty Gear Strive, which was set to release in early April, will now officially release on June 11th instead. According to the announcement from the developers, the delay will allow them to add further polish to the title.

"Since we have received valuable feedback after the recent Open Beta Test, we would like to make the most of this opportunity to provide the best game possible," the delay announcement reads in part. "We need extra time to polish some aspects of the game, such as the online lobbies and the server's stability."

You can check out the full announcement below:

"Guilty Gear -Strive- is the latest entry in the critically acclaimed Guilty Gear fighting game franchise," the upcoming fighting video game's official description reads. "Created by Daisuke Ishiwatari and developed by Arc System Works, Guilty Gear -Strive- upholds the series’ reputation for groundbreaking hybrid 2D/3D cell-shaded graphics and intense, rewarding gameplay."

As noted above, Guilty Gear Strive is now set to release for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam on June 11th. That's most likely for the Deluxe and Ultimate Editions of the new fighting video game. The standard version will likely be available several days after that. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Guilty Gear franchise right here.

What do you think of what we have seen of Guilty Gear Strive so far? Are you bummed about the new delay?