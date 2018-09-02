GWENT’s Single-Player Campaign Now Releasing As A Stand-Alone RPG

During a recent investors call, CD Projekt Red revealed that the single-player campaign for Gwent: The Witcher Card Game is now separating from the multiplayer and will be its own standalone release called Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales.

According to CD Projekt Red, Thronbreaker: The Witcher Tales will release sometime later this year.

To be clear, Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales isn’t merely a card game, it’s an RPG based around Gwent. You won’t need to purchase Gwent: The Witcher Card Game to play it, and it will be a full-fledged experience that offers over 30 hours of content.

In it, you play as Meve, the queen of Lyria and Rivia (more on the character here) in a military campaign. Over the course of the game, not only will you be dueling it out in many Gwent games, but you’ll be making decisions that impact the game and leveling up your character, your gear, and your camp of units.

CD Projekt Red has said that more campaigns could follow if Thronebreaker is a success, but for now, there is only this one, which will focus on the Northern Realms.

It’s important to note that this won’t be anything like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt or nearly as ambitious. It’s still largely a game focused around Gwent, but with other elements to the game that go beyond the card battlefield.

According to the developer, part of the reason to separate this from Gwent: The Witcher Card Game and make it into its own thing was because as development of it played out, it grew larger and larger in scope and ambition. Soon, the campaign become more about the Witcher universe with Gwent mechanics than just a Gwent game.

For CD Projekt Red, Thronebreaker represents a game that will not only be for Gwent fans, but fans of the larger Witcher universe.

If any of this at all sounds a bit fuzzy to you, it’s because it is at the moment. Expect more concrete and revealing details soon.

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales will release alongside Gwent: The Witcher Card Game at an unannounced date sometime later this year, and on the same platforms.

