H1Z1 PlayStation 4 Pro Players Reportedly Have An Advantage Over Regular PS4

With PlayStation 4 players getting down on some H1Z1 battle royale goodness, it’s easy to get lost in the “last man standing” mentality. H1Z1 is the title that propelled the battle royale genre before PUBG took it to the next level, so it’s understandable why so many would flock to it to see it for themselves. Apparently, however, it isn’t a one-for-all experience, because Digital Foundry is claiming that PS4 Pro members have the advantage.

In the video above, Digital Foundry’s Richard Leadbetter – known for his wealth of knowledge concerning this exact topic – took to Eurogamer’s site to share his latest findings within the world of battle royale.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Leadbetter, “the Pro runs mostly within a 50-60fps performance window, which drops to 40-50fps on the base console. It may not sound like much on paper, but the end result is cleaner, crisper response from the controls and a clear advantage for owners of the enhanced hardware. Looking more closely at how frames are delivered in combat, base users get more dips to the 50ms frame-time mark, again giving the feeling of a less responsive experience. In a game targeting low latency controls with all-or-nothing shoot-outs, this is clearly not ideal.”

As far as graphics go, the difference between PS4 and the PS4 pro are minimal, which is good! I’ts not running on a “state-of-the-art” engine like similar titles, so the actual gameplay footage comparing textures and the like are pretty neck and neck. The main difference between to the two revolves around performance and resolution, with the regular PlayStation 4 lagging behind. To be fair, though, Leadbetter does make it clear that this is still very much in beta and there is always the possibility that the difference will be scaled upon full release.

At this point and time, PlayStation 4 Pro players will have a much more steady experience and more fluid combat mechanics. With the team still working hard on getting the title to its full potential, we’re hoping to see that gap closed prior to release day!

To read more of his findings, you can check out his comparisons to that of PUBGright here.