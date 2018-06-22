Hackers Are Forcing Porn Into Super Mario Odyssey’s Online Mode

Avoiding hackers in this day and age is hard. Sometimes it’s near-impossible to keep up with preventative measures, and Nintendo Switch users are not exempt from this good fight.

According to recent reports, Super Mario Odyssey is the latest victim of hacking in the most pornographic way possible. Because Nintendo has several powerful systems in place for their software, including a control algorithm in place to monitor profile images, it’s tricky getting the more controversial content up there. That is, until a recent homebrew tool came to light. Now, Switch owners are in for a … unique surprise when they go take on the world with Mario and his pal Cappy.

If you were looking to beat off this kind off onslaught before it hits your system, this Reddit thread will be your best friend. According to the original thread, “It seems hackers have found a way to insert indecent content into our children’s games. It seems to be an issue with users’ profile pictures. The picture was changed several times over the course of my time patrolling, each picture being pornographic content. There are multiple of these balloons all being made by the same user. This is obviously intentional, and made to upset children.”

At this time, there is no way to report a specific user’s profile image to Nintendo. A big reason for that is because the Big N has such a strict policy, so there was no need for a report option. Unfortunately for them, that’s now changed.

Nintendo, at this time, has not commented on the issue or made mention that they are aware of the recent attack. Until then, stay Classy hackers, Cappy has enough to deal with.

