New Half-Life Game Seemingly Leaked by Valve Dev

A new game in the iconic Half-Life series seems to have been officially leaked by a developer at Valve. Over the past few years, a multitude of rumors and leaks have come about tied to a project from Valve only known as “HLX”. While this codename has appeared in files tied to Valve and its games, those at the studio haven’t officially announced the project, nor have they confirmed its association with Half-Life. Now, this has finally changed, albeit seemingly by accident.

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Speaking during GameSoundCon this week, longtime Valve composer Mike Morasky referred to HLX by name when talking about upcoming projects at the studio. Although Morasky didn’t provide any additional information about the nature of the game, this is the first instance in which someone associated with Valve has outright mentioned HLX in a public capacity. As a result, it’s clear that past leaks tied to the title were very much accurate, and Morasky invoking it now also verifies that the game is still being made.

Although HLX has leaked plenty of times over the past few years, the nature of this new Half-Life game is still uncertain. Most fans continue to long for Valve to create Half-Life 3, as Half-Life 2: Episode 2 remains without a proper sequel after nearly 20 years. Valve, however, seems to have moved past Half-Life 3, perhaps most obviously seen by its release of the prequel Half-Life: Alyx back in 2020.

That being said, the conclusion of Alyx clearly indicated that Valve was preparing to finally continue the story of Half-Life from where it wrapped up in Episode 2. Although this continuation of the narrative will surely be much different from the plans that Valve originally had with Half-Life 3, it’s possible that HLX could be the game that many have waited years to play.

As for when HLX might actually be announced by Valve, the launch of Half-Life: Alyx tells us that the studio will likely do so very close to its arrival. Alyx was unveiled in late 2019 before being released mere months later in March 2020. Assuming that Valve liked how quick this turnaround was, it suggests that we won’t see anything concrete from HLX until the game is nearly in players’ hands. Hopefully, with The Game Awards 2026 coming up in early December, Valve will be present at the show to reveal the long-awaited next installment in the Half-Life saga.

What do you think about Valve mentioning this new Half-Life game in a public capacity? And when do you think that HLX will finally end up releasing? Be sure to let me know your own thoughts down in the comments.