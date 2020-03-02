New Half-Life: Alyx Gameplay Videos Spotlight Its Movement Options

Valve today released several new gameplay videos for Half-Life: Alyx, the upcoming official Half-Life installment set in virtual reality. While it has been touted as an official Half-Life game from the start, there have been some concerns on how it would handle movement. A page on the official website breaks down three different methods of movement, but it’s quite another thing to see them in action — which is exactly what the new gameplay trailers do.

More specifically, each trailer spends several minutes showing off different bits of gameplay from the upcoming VR game while moving one of three different “locomotion mode options,” Teleport, Shift, and Continuous. Teleport does exactly what it sounds like, fading the player out from where they were and back in where they want to go, while Shift zooms from where they are to where they want to go. Continuous functions more like traditional video game movement, letting players use an analog stick to walk or run.

You can check all of them out in action below:

Half-Life: Alyx is available March 23. Today we’re releasing three new gameplay videos to give you a taste of the environments and situations you’ll encounter in the game. Watch them all here: https://t.co/aTAnZA3lsU — Valve (@valvesoftware) March 2, 2020

You can also check out a longer, uninterrupted segment of gameplay, courtesy of IGN, below:

Here’s how Valve describes Half-Life: Alyx on its official website:

“Set between the events of Half-Life and Half-Life 2, Alyx Vance and her father Eli mount an early resistance to the Combine’s brutal occupation of Earth.

“The loss of the Seven-Hour War is still fresh. In the shadow of a rising Combine fortress known as the Citadel, residents of City 17 learn to live under the rule of their invaders. But among this scattered population are two of Earth’s most resourceful scientists: Dr. Eli Vance and his daughter Alyx, the founders of a fledgling resistance.”

Half-Life: Alyx is set to release for PC via compatible VR headsets on March 23rd. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the first new installment in the Half-Life franchise in years right here.