Halo 3: ODST PC Release Date Revealed

Xbox and developer 343 Industries today announced that Halo 3: ODST will officially arrive on PC next week on September 22nd. As with all of the recent Halo entries releasing for PC, Halo 3: ODST will launch as part of Halo: The Master Chief Collection. None of this is particularly surprising, of course, as it was known that 343 Industries was working on bringing the video game to PC.

The release will also include an updated version of Halo 3: ODST's Firefight. If you're not familiar, Firefight is a cooperative mode where teams of up to four players take on increasingly difficult waves of Covenant enemies. Essentially, it is Halo's entry in the popular "horde" mode and was generally received fairly well when developer Bungie released the video game for Xbox 360 back in 2009.

In case you missed it, the next Halo, Halo Infinite, was delayed to 2021 just last month. "Today I want to share an important Halo Infinite development update with the community," a statement at the time from 343 Industries read in part. "We have made the difficult decision to shift our release to 2021 to ensure the team has adequate time to deliver a Halo game experience that meets our vision. The decision to shift our release is the result of multiple factors that have contributed to development challenges, including the ongoing COVID-related impacts affecting us all this year. I want to acknowledge the hard work from our team at 343 Industries, who have remained committed to making a great game and finding solutions to development challenges. However, it is not sustainable for the well-being of our team or the overall success of the game to ship it this holiday."

The next iteration in the Halo franchise, Halo Infinite, is set to launch in 2021 after being delayed from being an Xbox Series X/Xbox Series S launch title earlier this year.

