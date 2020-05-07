Halo Creator's New Game Disintegration Gets Release Date

In a few short weeks, Disintegration will release on Steam, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. The ambitious new first-person shooter is developed by V1 Interactive and published by Private Division, but the game's director should be of particular interest to gamers: Marcus Lehto, co-creator of Halo and the man who designed Master Chief. While the game does seem to have a few things in common with Microsoft's beloved shooter franchise, Disintegration is very much a new property, and it's also V1 Interactive's first game. Still, should the game live-up to its promise, it could easily spawn a major franchise of its own.

In Disintegration, players take on the role of Gravcycle pilot Romer Shoal. In a not-too-distant future, disease, climate change and other global problems have resulted in the collapse of nations. In order to save humanity, a new process was created in which humans have their brains removed and placed in robotic bodies. Decades have passed since the process was created, and in that time, the Rayonne forces have embraced their lack of humanity. The Rayonne are quite happy with the new world order, and have started a war to force the last remnants of humanity to integrate, or die. Meanwhile, Shoal and his band of outlaws hope to one day go back to being human, and help those that the Raynonne hunt down.

It's certainly a compelling concept, and the game's trailers look promising, to say the least. Given the popularity of Halo's multiplayer, it should come as little surprise that Disintegration will feature a trio of team-based multiplayer modes in addition to the game's single-player campaign.

Calling all Pilots! 🤖📢

Check out the official story trailer for Disintegration! 🤩 Disintegration is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on June 16, 2020. 🎉 Pre-order now at:

👉 https://t.co/ABQn5BiFNV pic.twitter.com/VzHj0SxyDm — Disintegration Game (@Disintegration) May 7, 2020

As of this writing, further details are pretty minimal for Disintegration, but that could very well change in the next few weeks. The game is set for release on June 16th, so there's still plenty of time for V1 Interactive and Private Division to build hype for the upcoming game.

Do you plan on checking out Disintegration? What do you think of the game so far? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.