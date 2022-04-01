Halo Infinite Dev Understands Community Is “Out of Patience”

Frustrations within the Halo community – specifically from those who play Halo Infinite – were acknowledged this week with the game’s community manager saying he understood people were “out of patience” when it comes to waiting on updates and news. The response came from a discussion on Reddit and centered around a tweet from community manager Brian Jarrard talking about blog posts and seasonal recaps. Players are notably still waiting for news on features like co-op campaign and the game’s Forge mode let alone the releases of the features themselves.

The post in question as well as Jarrard’s comment can be seen on Reddit. The original poster shared a tweet from Jarrard where he said the game’s blog post going over Season 1 outcomes would not be arriving at the end of March and would instead be coming on April 1st if everything worked out as planned. A user said they’d wish 343 Industries would be more open with their communications about internal problems, delays, and missing features. Jarrard responded to that particular comment with his response seen in full below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There are indeed a lot of challenges and constraints. We’re certainly not happy to be unable to meet player and community expectations, it’s a difficult situation that’s going to take the team time to work through. Right now the focus is on S2 and we’ll have more to share on that in the coming weeks. Meanwhile a lot of production planning, costing, planning, hiring, etc.. is all happening which doesn’t really lend to detailed regular updates. We understand the community is simply out of patience and frankly, I think understandably tired of words. We just need some time for the team to get the details sorted and then we can certainly share as much as we can.”

https://twitter.com/Halo/status/1509577174457724932

The responses to that answer were expected ones as people incredulously asked how planning for Season 2 and other efforts were still happening now as opposed to earlier in the game’s lifespan. Jarrard’s comment currently has a negative score, and while the actual number has fluctuated since it was posted, it seems unlikely it’s going to go positive at any time.

The Season 1 wrap-up post Jarrard mentioned does not appear to be live on the Halo site at the time this is being written.