Halo Infinite Leak Reveals Absurd New Shotgun

Halo Infinite may be getting a really absurd new weapon that combines two of the most iconic Halo weapons into one. Halo has a lot of iconic in-universe weaponry and equipment. The Warthogs, Phantoms, Falcons, Spartan Lasers, Energy Swords, etc. Even the "basic" weapons like shotguns, assault rifles, pistols, and so on are incredibly unique looking and have a sense of personality. There aren't many things in the Halo universe that can be directly associated with another game or real life even, it has a very specific kind of identity and that continues to grow with every single new Halo game.

With Halo Infinite, there are a number of new mechanics, gadgets, and weapons that players have grown fond of, but 343 Industries may be working on something even greater. A new leak courtesy of Rebs Gaming (via Reddit) reveals a shotgun with what appears to be a gravity hammer under attachment. While we have no idea exactly how this would be used, one can only imagine that if you melee with the shotgun, it will have a similar effect to the gravity hammer and send foes flying. This is pure speculation, but that would make the most sense. Perhaps you could even swing the shotgun in a downward motion to have it be even closer to the actual gravity hammer. As of right now, we have no further details on this weapon. We don't know if or when it will be added, where it will be featured, or anything else about it, but it is an extremely cool concept nonetheless.

Confirmed ✅ (Halo Infinite) Banished Double Barrel Shotgun with a special under-attachment has been updated.



Ready to Enforce death!#HaloInfinite https://t.co/ffp0HYPPfF pic.twitter.com/PUR1wmIUkr — Rebs Gaming (@Mr_Rebs_) February 16, 2023

Halo Infinite is expected to continue to receive support for at least months, if not years to come. 343 Industries recently experienced layoffs and it doesn't seem like any single player content is in the works, but at the bare minimum, we can probably count on new maps and weapons for the game in the coming months. As for how long the game will be supported, it remains to be seen.

