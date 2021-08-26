Halo Infinite Reveals PC System Requirements

✖

Unlike that of Halo 5: Guardians, the next mainline entry in the long-running franchise, Halo Infinite, will be coming to PC when it releases later this year. If you're someone looking to play on PC, though, you've surely been wondering what kind of rig you'll need in order to properly run the game once it does arrive. Fortunately, those specs have now been revealed months prior to release.

Spotted on the official Halo Infinite Steam page, both the minimum and recommended specs that are needed to run the game on PC have now been revealed. On the lower end of things, it looks like Halo Infinite won't require a whole lot of power in order to play.

343 Industries merely states that players must have 8GB of RAM, a GPU of equal power to a GTX 1050 Ti, and a CPU on par with an Intel i5. If you're looking to get the most out of your experience, though, you'll have to open up your wallet just a bit more. Notably, it's suggested that players have 16GB of RAM, an Intel i7 CPU, and a graphics card that is equal to a Nvidia RTX 2070.

In case you missed yesterday's announcement, 343 and Xbox have now confirmed that Halo Infinite will finally be launching later this year on December 8, 2021. In addition to coming to PC, the game will also be releasing across Xbox One and Xbox Series X. Per usual with first-party Xbox titles, Halo Infinite will also be available to download via Xbox Game Pass for both console and PC the first day of its release.

If you'd like to take a look at the full PC specs for yourself, you can find them down below.

Minimum

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 RS3 x64

Processor: AMD FX-8370 or Intel i5-4440

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD RX 570 or Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 50 GB available space

Recommended

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 19H2 x64

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel i7-9700k

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: Radeon RX 5700 XT or Nvidia RTX 2070

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 50 GB available space