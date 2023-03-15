Halo Infinite Gets First Major Season 3 Update, Patch Notes Revealed

343 Industries has today released an extensive new update for Halo Infinite across Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC platforms. Currently, Halo Infinite is in the midst of Season 3: Echoes Within, which just kicked off a little over a week ago. And while the latest Halo installment was met with quite a bit of fan backlash throughout 2022, Season 3 seems to be turning things around for Infinite. Now, Halo Infinite is poised to get just a bit better today in light of this new patch.

Available to download right now, the latest update for Halo Infinite brings about a handful number of tweaks to the first-person shooter, primarily on the multiplayer side of things. Most notably, 343 has rectified a problem on Xbox Series X and S tied to 120hz. Beyond this, 343 has also made Infinite a bit more stable on current-gen Xbox platforms and has also altered just a couple of problems tied to Theater mode.

To get a full view of all the new bug fixes and improvements in this Halo Infinite update, you can find an extensive list of patch notes attached below. And to read up on everything else that has been overhauled or added in Season 3, be sure to check out the full breakdown right here.

Patch Notes