Halo Infinite Gets First Major Season 3 Update, Patch Notes Revealed
343 Industries has today released an extensive new update for Halo Infinite across Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC platforms. Currently, Halo Infinite is in the midst of Season 3: Echoes Within, which just kicked off a little over a week ago. And while the latest Halo installment was met with quite a bit of fan backlash throughout 2022, Season 3 seems to be turning things around for Infinite. Now, Halo Infinite is poised to get just a bit better today in light of this new patch.
Available to download right now, the latest update for Halo Infinite brings about a handful number of tweaks to the first-person shooter, primarily on the multiplayer side of things. Most notably, 343 has rectified a problem on Xbox Series X and S tied to 120hz. Beyond this, 343 has also made Infinite a bit more stable on current-gen Xbox platforms and has also altered just a couple of problems tied to Theater mode.
To get a full view of all the new bug fixes and improvements in this Halo Infinite update, you can find an extensive list of patch notes attached below. And to read up on everything else that has been overhauled or added in Season 3, be sure to check out the full breakdown right here.
Patch Notes
- Setting the Target Framerate setting to 120hz on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles now results in framerates higher than 90 frames per second (FPS).
- Improved stability when navigating Customization menus on Xbox Series X|S consoles.
- While this fix reduces the likelihood of the game crashing while navigating Customization menus, there is ongoing work to address reports of low framerates in these menus. Stay tuned to @HaloSupport on Twitter as an upcoming update is expected to address framerate in the Customization menus.
- There is no longer a slight delay between dropping objective objects, such as the Flag or Oddball, and switching to a weapon. This change should improve the viability of the "Flag juggling" strategy.
- Game mode details are now visible in the Customs Browser menu and when viewing the Details menu of a Customs Browser session.
- When playing on Xbox One consoles or on PC, friendly and enemy Spartans will now appear more consistently on Forge maps.
- Theater films now accurately reflect the match's full duration, and the timeline now displays score events that can be skipped to.
- Theater films created in an earlier version of Halo Infinite no longer have a Watch Film button that, when selected, leads to an indefinite loading screen.
- Using the W or S keys to navigate the Rubble section of the Assets menu in Forge's Object Browser no longer results in a crash.