‘Halo Infinite’ Will Reportedly Offer Player Choice, RPG Elements

343 Industries has been very open in recent months about their upcoming Halo Infinite title, including how Master Chief will look and how they’ve learned from past mistakes. Though 343 seems content with laying low for now following recent information given through various live streams, we’re learning a little more about the RPG elements the game could have and how player choice will factor in.

According to a recent report from the team over at Thurrott, “With a brand new game engine, the team behind the game is trying to make the story adapt to decisions the user makes and the game may have more RPG (role-playing game) elements than prior versions of the series.”

The new Halo Infinite report comes from E3 predictions for Microsoft now that Sony is out of the running this year. Though not verified from 343 Industries exactly, the above speculation does fall in line with previous statements made by the company about how they’ve adapted from the feedback regarding Halo 5 and how the narrative of the upcoming title will be a “surprise” to Halo fans.

Though the story has often offered gamers a narrative to get lost in with twists and emotional turns that still stick with us, it hasn’t been hardcore RPG-focused. To see more of those mechanics within Infinite would certainly lean on the “surprise” factor, and if done well – could mean a total rebirth for a staling franchise.

Though we don’t know much about Halo Infinite other than the small look we had during E3, what we do know has been impressive so far. We can’t wait to see all of the new revisions the team keeps talking about, and how they are bringing the story back to Master Chief.

Interested in learning more about the upcoming game? You can check out our community hub right here to see what’s been revealed so far since the initial announcement!

We still don’t have a release date yet and honestly? We probably won’t get one until Microsoft’s showcase at E3 later this year. Still, the continuous sneak peeks are exciting and that excitement can definitely be felt in the Halo community.

Excited to see what’s next? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!