New Halo Infinite Details Reveal Why Xbox Is So Excited About It

343 Industries and Microsoft have been hyping up Halo Infinite quite a bit, touting that it will be a reinvention of the series and evolve it new ways. That said, we still don’t know much about the game. Further, we still haven’t seen any gameplay footage of the title. However, Microsoft has shed some more light on the Xbox and PC title, revealing some new details about the game. More specifically, Halo Infinite is “bigger” in every way imaginable, and for this reason, Xbox is excited for the series’ future.

Speaking with Game Informer, Xbox Game Studios boss Matt Booty had some very complimenting things to say about the upcoming 2020 Xbox Scarlett launch game. Booty notes that 343 Industries is expanding the world, which doesn’t mean the title will be a sandbox game, but everything is going to be bigger and better.

“I think the first thing that is just very cool about where that game is headed is how they’re thinking about expanding the world,” said Booty. “I won’t go so far as to say sandbox because you bring up sandbox and people sort of overload that term with a lot of other things. But what the team is doing to build a bigger universe, and a bigger set of gameplay scenarios, and just more things to explore, is awesome. The things they are working on are really cool.”

Booty continued, bringing up the game’s engine, and how it has helped Halo’s design improve from its predecessor and makes it more like the original games.

“The second thing is just as they bring the SlipSpace engine up to date with where we’re at, in terms of, you know, graphics these days, there’s just some cool stuff design wise,” said Booty. “It’s been really cool to see them get back to some of the shape language and design language of some of the earlier Halos. You know, it could be said that Halo, when you get into Halo 5, maybe was getting a little busy design wise… Halo Infinite feels more modern and cleaner. But also I think there are stronger echoes back to the roots of Halo. And it’s really cool to see that stuff.”

Halo Infinite is in development for Xbox Scarlett, PC, and Xbox One, and poised to release sometime holiday 2020 alongside the release of Xbox Scarlett. For more, news, media, and information on the sci-fi shooter, click here.