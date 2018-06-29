Halo Live-Action TV Series Greenlit for Showtime

Remember that Halo TV series that the team behind the project swore we were just going to love? Many fans of Master Chief and the gang have been wondering just what the heck happened to that and why no new news has been revealed about the upcoming show. Luckily, we’ve gotten the first official details that the video game franchise is making the jump to TV once more with a new live-action series with Kyle Killen (Awake) as the showrunner, and Rise of the Planet of the Apes’ Rupert Wyatt set to direct multiple episodes and act as executive producer.

“Halo is our most ambitious series ever, and we expect audiences who have been anticipating it for years to be thoroughly rewarded,” Showtime CEO David Nevins told Hollywood Reporter. “In the history of television, there simply has never been enough great science fiction. Kyle Killen’s scripts are thrilling, expansive and provocative, Rupert Wyatt is a wonderful, world-building director, and their vision of Halo will enthrall fans of the game while also drawing the uninitiated into a world of complex characters that populate this unique universe.”

The 10 episode series is also under the umbrella of Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television, with production officially beginning early next year!

We first learned about the television series back in 2014, though news about its production soon went from hot to cold when “first dibs” were up in the air regarding Showtime and directly being available on Xbox consoles. Since it is an Xbox exclusive franchise, one that Microsoft holds dear, the back and forth was understandable, though it appears to be water under the bridge moving forward.

With HBO’s Game of Thrones series coming to a close, and Amazon’s own Lord of the Rings series making some serious headway, this is Showtime’s chance to get back into the game of this particular niche in the community. The Halo community is strong and long-standing and one we’re sure Showtime is taking extra steps to ensure is being done right.

What do you hope to see in the Halo TV series? Are you excited to see the team handling it or were you hoping for a different name attached? Sound off with what you hope to see in the comment section below, and tell us what you want the upcoming show to offer!