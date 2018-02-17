Halo World Championship 2018 Details Revealed

For those avid followers of the eSports scene, it’s time to mark your calendars and secure those travel plans. Microsoft has just dropped a few new details about the upcoming Halo event where players from all over compete to prove who is the best of the best.

With millions of dollars on the line, it’s only fitting that the crew would want a fitting destination to crown the best Halo player in the world. Thanks to the Halo eSports partnership with MLG, 343 Industries and MLG have finally given us a precise location: the CenturyLink Field Event Center in Seattle, Washington!

The event itself will take place from April 13 through the 15th with the top sixteen teams from all over the world competing for that coveted million dollar prize. According to a recent press statement:

“Having the Halo World Championship Finals here in Seattle is going to be huge, literally. At CenturyLink Field Event Center, we’ll be able to support the one of the biggest audiences we’ve had at a competitive Halo event, and we’ll be working with MLG to ensure a fantastic in-person and at home experience – nobody puts on a better show in esports!

We know that having a venue that matches the prestige of the Halo World Championship is very important to our fans, and we hope you’re as excited as we are about seeing your favorite teams and players compete in Seattle. Tickets are planned to go on sale Thursday, February 22 so don’t miss your opportunity to join us for a Halo event like no other.

Don’t forget – today marks the start of the Halo World Championship with the HaloWC 2018 Orlando Open! It’s going to be an incredibly exciting tournament – the first open Halo tournament run by MLG in five years – and more than 100 teams registered to compete! Players will compete for precious HaloWC qualification points to bring back to their respective regions and $50,000 in prizing – solo players can also compete for $5,000 in the FFA tournament.”

Best of luck to all of the teams participating! Stay tuned for more details closer to the event.