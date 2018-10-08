‘Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery’ Halloween Update Celebrates the Dark Arts

It’s Halloween season, and Harry Potter fans have the perfect way to get into the Halloween spirit as Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery celebrates the dark arts with a spooky new update. Ghosts, pumpkins, tricks, and treats; starting today, players have a ton of new festivities and side content to work through, with unique rewards! From this morning’s update:

“October begins in Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery with festive flair as students, staff and spectres prepare for the Hallowe’en feast. The Great Hall is now adorned with pumpkins and spooky decor, and the ghosts of Hogwarts – Nearly Headless Nick, the Fat Friar, the Bloody Baron, and the Grey Lady – have assembled for this highly anticipated annual event. But a shadow falls on the proceedings as a seasonal side quest begins mid-month, introducing a sinister, time sensitive twist to the story. Players will need to utilize their full arsenal of defensive spells, from Hex-Deflection to the stunning spell Stupefy, as dark forces arrive on Hogwarts’ grounds upon the full moon.”

For those of you who have been playing since launch, five years at Hogwarts should have prepared you for this moment. It’s a celebration, but it’s also the most trying adventure you’ve faced. Here’s a brief rundown of everything you can expect over the next couple of weeks:

A continued investigation into their brother’s disappearance, as players will be lead to the mysteries of the Cursed Vaults

All players will find the presence of Dark Arts amidst the safety of classes and celebrations at the venerable school, as players in Year Three will face treacherous Boggarts while players in Year Four will explore the perils of the Forbidden Forest

A new sinister, time-sensitive twist to the story, as players will utilize their defensive spells as dark forces arrive on Hogwarts’ grounds upon the full moon, in turn, offering a special Duelling Club event

Oh, and as an added bonus, during the event you can use the Melofors Jinx in Duelling Club to turn your opponent’s head into a giant pumpkin.

“This October, we’re exploring the darker side of Hogwarts,” said Josh Yguado, Jam City President and COO. “From the Hallowe’en feast in the Great Hall, to our in-game events and side quests, players will have the chance to experience a full month of October festivities, ranging from fun to fearsome.”

Boot up the game, get updated, and jump head-first into the Halloween festivities! Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is free to play, and available now on the Google Play Store and iTunes App Store.