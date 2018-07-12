‘Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery’ Introduces Duelling Club Multiplayer Event

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is inviting players to take part in some magical multiplayer wizardry this summer! Jam City revealed this morning that it’s kicking off its first limited time multiplayer event series: Duelling Club! Check out the new trailer above.

“Players have had the chance to try their hand at duelling with none other than Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery nemesis, Merula Snyde,” said Jam City Executive Producer, Amanda Heaton. “With our Duelling Club in-game event series, fans of the game will have the chance to be matched against players from all over the world.”

You’ve spent plenty of time in the classroom and roaming the halls of Hogwarts. All of your studies and misadventures have brought you to this point, and it’s time to show your witchy peers what you’re made of. Expelliarmus; Episkey; Incendio! Remember your incantations, and practice your wand-waving, because not only is your rep on the line, but so too are some gnarly rewards.

Here’s how it will work: “During this first event, players will receive three tickets, each granting them admission to participate in a duel. A worthy opponent will be randomly selected from other Facebook Connect users. The defeated player will forfeit one of their tickets, while the victor retains their ticket—and reaps a special reward after each and every win.”

The Duelling Club will kick off today for all players who have registered their accounts through Facebook, and will run through July 15. If things don’t go your way, don’t freak out; more Duelling Club events are going to take place over the summer months, you’ll have more chances to earn some prizes.

If you’ve yet to create a character and get sorted into your house, here’s the elevator pitch:

“Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is the first mobile game where players can create their own character and experience life as a Hogwarts student. In the narrative adventure with RPG elements, players will create a personalized student avatar, attend classes, learn magical skills, and form friendships or rivalries with other students. In the game, players make pivotal decisions that influence their character’s story arc at Hogwarts. The game features a new encounter system where player decisions and actions impact their quests, allowing Harry Potter fans to create their own legacy as a witch or wizard.”

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is available now, for free, and you can download it from the iTunesApp Store or Google Play Store.