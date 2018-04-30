Heroes of the Storm Tie-in Comic Announced, First Look at ‘Rise of the Raven Lord’

In celebration of the upcoming Dark Nexus event in Blizzard’s wildly popular sandbox title Heroes of the Storm, Blizzard has announced a brand new tie-in comic to allow players to immerse themselves even further within this world of power and chaos.

As a huge Blizzard fan, the Heroes of the Storm concept was incredible. Being able to once again experience iconic characters from beloved franchises like Overwatch, Diablo, StarCraft, and more – it’s truly incredible. And addictive! The gameplay mechanics offer a grind that doesn’t feel like a chore, and a rotation of events, like the Dark Nexus, keeps the experience fresh.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Another way to keep the title engaging is through associating media, like the newly revealed Rise of the Raven Lord comic. According to what a Blizzard rep recently told us about the upcoming companion comic, “The Raven Lord, Realm Lord of Raven Court, has seen an encroaching terror on the furthest fringes of the Nexus. Finding no other recourse, he breaks a long-standing oath to summon primordial forces of chaos from the Dark Nexus that will serve him on a mounting conquest of war. “

The new tie-in comic comes hot off the heels of Blizzard’s promise they made to fans at PAX East that they were committed to “doubling down” on the lore with an intricate narrative that will last all season long. This will include several different media types, with the first being Rise of the Raven Lord.

We don’t have an exact date for when the new event will go live, but it will be coming with the latest update! Blizzard assured us that it’s coming soon and that we’ll be able to give an exact date when they are ready to roll out the latest patch. In the meantime, you can check out some sweet concept art from the Dark Nexus event below:

Heroes of the Storm is a raucous MOBA starring your favorite Blizzard characters. Build and customize heroes from across every Blizzard universe to suit your play style. Team up with your friends and engage in fast-paced mayhem across varied battlegrounds that impact strategy and change the way you play the game. Available now exclusively on PC. To check out the first issue of Rise of the Raven Lord, you can read the latest lore addition for yourself, for free, right here!