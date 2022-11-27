HeroScape Shelved Indefinitely After Failed Crowdfunding Campaign

A planned relaunch of the HeroScape miniatures game has been shelved indefinitely following a failed crowdfunding campaign. Earlier this month, Hasbro subsidiary Avalon Hill confirmed that it would not be moving forward with any new Heroscape products, following a failed attempt to raise $2,000,000 to fund production of a new HeroScape: Age of Annihilation starter set via a Hasbro Pulse campaign. "As we said during the campaign if this project doesn't meet its goal, we won't be able to produce Age of Annihilation," a blogpost addressing the failed campaign stated. "That has not changed. HeroScape as a project will be shelved, and there are no current plans to attempt a resurrection at this time."

HeroScape was originally launched in 2004 as a miniatures skirmish game featuring hexagonal tiles and armies made up of radically different units from a variety of times and genres. After moving the game over to its Wizards of the Coast subsidiary, Hasbro ultimately shelved HeroScape back in 2010, although a dedicated fanbase continued to play the game over a decade after it originally was discontinued. Several fan designers were involved with the planned relaunch of the game.

While most crowdfunding campaigns for tabletop games offers multiple pledge levels, HeroScape: Age of Annihilation required a $249.99 "pre-order" for a Starter Set that included 71 unpainted miniatures and numerous terrain pieces. Ultimately, the Hasbro crowdfunding campaign received only 4,300 backers, falling about 50% short of the needed 8,000 backers. Notably, while Avalon Hill ultimately revised the campaign to better explain what all went into the proposed Age of Annihilation Starter Set, it did not offer backers a lower price point at which to pledge.

