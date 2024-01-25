Hi-Fi Rush Gets Surprise Update With New Free Content
Hi-Fi Rush has its first update of 2024 on Xbox consoles and PC.
It has been a year since the release of Hi-Fi Rush on PC and Xbox consoles. And to celebrate, Tango Gameworks, Bethesda, and Xbox have dropped a new update, the game's seventh update, and the first one in a while. In addition to some "extra tune-ups," the game also comes with some new and free in-game content. More specifically, it includes some new cosmetics to dress Chai, the game's protagonist, with. The cosmetics include four shirts, as well as a bonus shirt that varies depending on your platform, with Xbox, Epic Games Store, and Steam all having their own versions.
Below, you can check out these new cosmetics, as well as the official patch notes for the update that reveal and detail everything else the update does. What we don't have are the various file sizes for the update, meaning we have no idea how long it will take to download. The patch notes and minimal amount of new content suggests a smaller download, but we can't currently confirm this.
PATCH NOTES
- Expanded controller support with additional icons for PC.
- Fixed a very important texture in a cutscene before Track 03.
- Fixed issue with "No Door Unturned Lvl. 3" and "Challenge S-Ranker Lvl. 3" on the Wall of Fame not being unlocked.
- Fixed issue with Directional Parry triggering during rhythm parries in the Rhythm Tower.
- Fixed issue when loading auto-save data during Korsica battle in Track 07, leading to incorrect "Damage Received" in the final result.
- Fixed issue that causes the Rhythm Parry in a phase transition of Final Boss in Track 12 to not proceed, even when successfully executed.
- Fixed issue with screen effects displaying incorrectly during game over in BPM Rush and Power Up! Tower Up! modes.
- Repaired arcade machine and jukebox to improve synergy and play songs correctly when interacting with each other in the Hideout.
- Fixed a bunch of completely embarrassing typos, misspellings and grammatical errors in menus, costume names, tutorials and VLOGs that our Director was too incompetent to spot when editing. He has been dealt with accordingly.
- Fixed issue on PC where some UI button icons are covered by text.