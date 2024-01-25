Hi-Fi Rush Gets Surprise Update With New Free Content

It has been a year since the release of Hi-Fi Rush on PC and Xbox consoles. And to celebrate, Tango Gameworks, Bethesda, and Xbox have dropped a new update, the game's seventh update, and the first one in a while. In addition to some "extra tune-ups," the game also comes with some new and free in-game content. More specifically, it includes some new cosmetics to dress Chai, the game's protagonist, with. The cosmetics include four shirts, as well as a bonus shirt that varies depending on your platform, with Xbox, Epic Games Store, and Steam all having their own versions.

Below, you can check out these new cosmetics, as well as the official patch notes for the update that reveal and detail everything else the update does. What we don't have are the various file sizes for the update, meaning we have no idea how long it will take to download. The patch notes and minimal amount of new content suggests a smaller download, but we can't currently confirm this.

(Photo: Bethesda)

PATCH NOTES