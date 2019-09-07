Hi-Rez Studios Announces Cross-Play-Supported Shooter Rogue Company For All Platforms

Many people may know Hi-Rez Studios as the devs behind the likes of Smite, Paladins, and even Realm Royale. While these titles have had their fair share of popularity over the years, the studio’s new project may be looking to replicate some similar success. How it will be attempting to do this is by providing a multiplayer shooter that is available on all platforms and features cross-play support across said platforms. That’s right, Rogue Company will be coming to PC and all consoles and it will be cross-play-supported.

While no release date was provided, according the the video game’s website, more information will be arriving throughout the rest of 2019, including details regarding various game modes, the characters, different weapons, and much more. As can be seen in the video above, there is sure to be plenty of action for players to enjoy, and with Rogue Company offering cross-play support, the player base has the potential to be massive. Either way, we will just have to wait and see.

For a bit more on what to expect when Rogue Company does arrive for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, here’s the official description from Hi-Rez Studios:

“Rogue Company is a top-secret syndicate of elite mercenaries around the globe. To most of the world, the elusive mercenaries are a rumor at best. However, to those in the know, Rogue Company operatives are indispensable to solving the world’s deadliest and most challenging missions. As a Rogue Company mercenary, players will grab their weapon of choice and dive into iconic locations to compete online in various PVP game modes.”

Rogue Company is currently without a release date, but it is in development for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For those interested in learning even more and possibly getting a chance to get their hands on the title a little bit early, you can currently sign up for the alpha on the game’s website.

What do you think about all of this? Are you ready to learn more about Rogue Company and what it has to offer? Excited to see the upcoming title feature cross-play functionality? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!