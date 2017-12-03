Hideo Kojima Confirmed For The Game Awards 2017, Death Stranding Presentation Imminent

The Game Awards 2017 are happening in just a few days’ time, with many awards and surprise reveals expected to rock the gaming world. And now, we’ve got a pretty good idea of just what one of those highlights will be.

Earlier today, we reported the news that The Shape of Water and Pacific Rim director Guillermo del Toro would be at the event as a presenter. Speculation ran wild with fans wondering if Hideo Kojima would follow suit, since the two work so closely together. Wonder no more – he’s coming!

The Game Awards’ Twitter account recently sent out word that the legendary Metal Gear director would be making his presence felt at the event. “We are so thrilled to announce our next presenter for Thursday night: Hideo Kojima! The legendary game director will once again appear at #TheGameAwards.” You can see the official tweet below.

Those of you that are familiar with last year’s broadcast are well aware that Kojima is capable of “one more thing” with his appearances. Last year was no exception, as we saw an extended bit of Death Stranding footage for PlayStation 4, introducing both Guillermo del Toro and Mads Mikkelsen to the cast. This year, we should get another surprise reveal, and possibly even a hint as to when we’ll be able to see more of Stranding in action. (Possibly PlayStation Experience? Hmmmm.)

Kojima has been providing more of a presence at The Game Awards since he was “banned” by Konami after he won Game of the Year honors for Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain back in 2015. (The two were on the outs at that time, and Kojima soon departed after.) Last year, he was finally able to accept an award, and that‘s when he provided the new look at Death Stranding.

This year should be an exceptional time to see what the game’s all about, with possible first gameplay. We’ll see what he officially brings in just a few days’ time. But, yay, Kojima!

Death Stranding currently doesn’t have a release date, but it is set to release on PlayStation 4.