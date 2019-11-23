Hideo Kojima Reveals How He’s Preparing to Make “The Scariest Horror Game”

Now that Death Stranding has released onto PS4, Hideo Kojima is on to the next project. What this project could be, who knows. In fact, we probably won’t know for awhile. However, Kojima has recently confirmed he still wants to make a horror game, and it looks like he’s already preparing for when he inevitably does. Taking to Twitter, Kojima revealed how he’s preparing to make “the scariest horror game,” and it involves watching lots of horror movies.

“As to make the scariest horror game, I’ll watch the scary movies in order to awaken my horror soul,” writes Kojima. “The Eye is the Thai horror movie I rent when making PT, but was too scary to finish watching. The package is scary so I rented the disc only. Will I be able to finish watching?”

Videos by ComicBook.com

As to make the scariest horror game, I’ll watch the scary movies in order to awaken my horror soul. THE EYE is the Thai horror movie I rent when making PT but was too scary to finish watching. The package is scary so I rented the disc only. Will I be able to finish watching? pic.twitter.com/BVwPruUAvt — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) November 22, 2019

I’ve never seen The Eye, but if it’s so scary that even Kojima couldn’t finish it, it’s probably for the better. As you can see, he brings up that it was the only movie he watched while making PT, the horror game he was working on with a few other legendary creators while he was still at Konami. However, despite incredible hype, the project was canned by Konami.

That said, it’s obvious The Eye was an inspiration for PT, and it sounds like it could once again be an influence on whatever horror game Kojima inevitable makes.

As mentioned above, Kojima recently confirmed he wants to return to the horror genre. He doesn’t know when this return will happen, but he does already have ideas on what he might do.

“I want to do a horror game one day, yes of course. I have some new ideas that I think kind of get out there. But I don’t know when. I’ll have to think about when I bring this out,” said Kojima while speaking to Rocket Beans Gaming. “Horror, when it comes to movies…You can kind of close your eyes watching a really fearful thing. Games are different than movies. If you close your eyes in a movie you can make it go away and the movie continues, but in games, it’s interactive. You have to move forward yourself.”

For now, we are going to have patiently wait and see what Kojima does next. Personally, I’m hoping it’s a return to the horror genre, but at this point, he’ll have my attention no matter what he does.