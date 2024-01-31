Hideo Kojima Announces New Game Physint With PlayStation, Teased as Metal Gear Spiritual Successor

Famed video creator Hideo Kojima has announced that his studio Kojima Productions is working on a new IP in collaboration with PlayStation and it's teased that the project will be quite similar to his work on the Metal Gear franchise. Following his departure from Konami back in 2015, Kojima has gone on to work on Death Stranding, its upcoming sequel, and a new project titled OD with Xbox. Despite this, calls have still come from fans for Kojima to make another game in the style of Metal Gear. Now, Kojima himself has confirmed that as much is happening.

To close today's PlayStation State of Play broadcast, Kojima appeared alongside PlayStation boss Hermen Hulst to reveal his latest project titled Physint. The game is still in the very early stages but Kojima confirmed that the title would see him returning to the "action espionage" genre for the first time since Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain. Other details are still extremely sparse, but this now becomes the third title that Kojima Productions is currently working on.

"Yes, it will be a brand new, original IP, a next-generation action espionage game. Preparations are underway but production will begin in earnest at Kojima Productions after Death Stranding 2," Kojima said. "We have extensive experience with Sony, having grown the espionage genre together for almost 30 years. [...] Two years from now I will celebrate the 40th anniversary of my game production career. I am confident that this title will be the culmination of my work."

By far the most interesting thing about Physint is that the game is being described as both a video game and a film in one. Kojima didn't go on to explain much more about what this means, but he said that he wants it to have the same qualities as a movie in regard to its "look, story, theme, cast, acting, fashion, and sound." Generally speaking, this is how many of Kojima's most recent projects have been, making it not too surprising to hear that he'll continue pushing in this direction.

