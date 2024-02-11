Hideo Kojima Claims New Game Will Make Your Mom Think It's a Movie

Hideo Kojima has major ambitions for his newly announced game, Physint. Hideo Kojima is one of the greatest video game developers out there and is one of the few "auteurs" in the gaming space. Most video games are attributed to a larger studio, rightfully so, as they're a collaborative effort with many different people trying to create something cohesive. However, Kojima works in a way that feels distinct to him like a film director. You can pinpoint his trademarks on his games and his name is plastered all over them, even typically on the box art of the game. With that said, many have said Kojima would work well in the film space, especially since he leverages A-list talent and is close friends with renowned directors like Guillermo del Toro and George Miller.

With that said, Hideo Kojima has come out and said he doesn't feel like he could simply go to Hollywood to make a movie because he has a studio to run in Japan. As such, his new game, Physint, was born. The creator noted he has been asked to make a new game similar to Metal Gear Solid for years and has resisted the urge, but after brushing up with death in 2020, he realized his time is limited and should give fans what they're asking for. He also noted that Guillermo del Toro encouraged him to keep making cinematic games and has resulted in Physint being part movie, part game. No one totally knows what that means or looks like quite yet, but Hideo Kojima believes that if you mom walks in while playing the game, she will think you're watching a movie. It's possible that he's just speaking to the graphical fidelity of the game (or maybe it will even have live action pieces), but it could also mean something about the structure or visual language of the game. Either way, it all sounds very interesting.

Kojima gives a little more insight on 'PHYSINT.'



"Of course, it's going to be a game. But if your mother walks in and sees you playing this game, she'll think you're watching a movie."



Kojima also says he fell ill in 2020 to the point that he wrote a will. 😥 pic.twitter.com/kRmn1giEEW — KAMI (@Okami13_) February 9, 2024

We have no idea when Physint will release, as Death Stranding 2 is still a year away and OD is probably 2026 at the earliest. It's looking like Physint could be a PlayStation 6 game at this point, but we'll just have to wait and see what happens. Regardless, Hideo Kojima is looking like he will push the medium to new heights.