High on Life Has a Full-Length Paul Walker Movie

High on Life is finally out and it includes a strange bonus: a full-length Paul Walker movie. High on Life is a brand new game from some of the creative minds behind things like Rick and Morty which lends itself well to a lot of incredibly meta humor. Clips of the game have been spread online highlighting some of the funniest pieces of dialogue, including a joke where one of the characters in the game specifically singles out video game outlets like IGN and Kotaku to tell them to dock the game's review score a bit for some flaws. It's very self aware in a way that fans had hoped it would be, but the humor extends itself into some truly baffling areas.

High on Life has some full-length films, including a Paul Walker film. The film is known as Tammy and the T-Rex and also stars Denise Richards. It's just shy of an hour and a half long. The movie was originally shot as an R-rated horror comedy, but the studio cut a ton of gore from the film in an attempt to market it to a broader audience. Unfortunately, this backfired as the film has a 43% on Rotten Tomatoes. However, Tammy and the T-Rex was re-released in 2019 with all of its R-rated glory put back in. The full movie, along with several other cult movies and some original content, can be viewed on the game's TV. There's no achievement tied to actually doing this, so if you're a completionist, you don't actually have to sit there and watch hours of "cinema" to get your 100% completion.

Nevertheless, it's a pretty hilarious gag and one that only enhances the value. High on Life is also on Xbox Game Pass, so the service basically gives you a bunch of games and even a movie that you may totally hate! Either way, it's worth checking out for a laugh.

