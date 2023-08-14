Hogwarts Legacy Players Had No Clue Huge Hidden Room Existed In Game

Hogwarts Legacy is the best-selling game of 2023 and has attracted millions and millions of players across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and soon Nintendo Switch as well. Normally, when your game is played by millions of people, there's no stone left unturned, but Hogwarts Legacy is a massive game and apparently many had no clue about a huge "hidden" room in Hogwarts itself.

Over on the game's Reddit page -- which houses some of the most hardcore fans of the game -- one player recently posted that after 43 hours they discovered a room they had never seen before: the Ravenclaw dorm bathroom. If you had no clue Ravenclaw had a dorm bathroom, don't worry, you're not alone. It seems most of the game's Reddit page had no clue about this room, which, to be fair, is easy to miss despite being substantial in size.

What's odd about the room is the fact that both Hufflepuff and Slytherin don't have dorm bathrooms. Meanwhile, Gryffindor does, but only a girl's bathroom. Why there is this inconsistency, we don't know, but may explain why this bathroom is not highlighted.

Hogwarts Legacy is available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Meanwhile, come November 14, it will also be available via Nintendo Switch. For our all of our past and extensive coverage on the Harry Potter game, click here.

"While it doesn't do everything perfectly, Hogwarts Legacy stimulates the imagination with a rich world to explore and gameplay that empowers and thrills the player," reads a snippet from our official review of the game. "The Harry Potter films had the tough task of taking words on a page and creating a visual language for them. Hogwarts Legacy had the even tougher task of taking that visual language and making it interactive, ultimately expanding it all into something that is fun to play and immerse yourself in. Although there's still a long year ahead of us and tons of great looking games on the horizon, Hogwarts Legacy is already one of the best games of 2023."