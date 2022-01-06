Hogwarts Legacy Release Date Reportedly Closer Than You Think

According to a new report, the Hogwarts Legacy release date is closer than many are expecting. The new Harry Potter game was originally planned to release in 2021. Obviously, this didn’t happen. Right now, WB Games hasn’t provided a release date more specific than “2022,” nor has the new report, but the latter does indicate that not only is the Harry Potter game unlikely to be delayed again, but it’s close to releasing.

The report comes the way of industry leaker AccountNGT, who claims that support from Sumo Digital on the game “has really helped with development.” Adding to this, the leaker says Harry Potter fans should “expect to see it sooner than expected.” This is in reference not to a new trailer, but a release date. That said, if it’s releasing sooner than everyone is expecting that indicates it’s about to surface with its second-ever-trailer.

The current expectation is that the game will release sometime in the fall based on how little we’ve seen and heard about the game at this point and because that’s when most big games like to release. However, this is the expectation. According to AccountNGT, it’s coming sooner than the expectation, which suggests it will be out this spring or summer. This isn’t specified though, so take this bit for what it is, which is speculation. Meanwhile, take the rest with a grain of salt.

AccountNGT made a name for themselves by leaking Star Wars Eclipse before its reveal and leaking GTA Online content before its reveal. They clearly have access to information and media, but that doesn’t negate the fact that nothing here has been confirmed in any way.

Hogwarts Legacy is in development for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the upcoming Harry Potter game, click here.

“Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Now you can take control of the action and be at the center of your own adventure in the wizarding world. Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover fantastic beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents, and become the wizard you want to be. Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. You have received a late acceptance to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and soon discover that you are no ordinary student: you possess an unusual ability to perceive and master Ancient Magic. Only you can decide if you will protect this secret for the good of all, or yield to the temptation of more sinister magic. Discover the feeling of living at Hogwarts as you make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it.”