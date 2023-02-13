Hogwarts Legacy Chamber of Secrets Mystery Continues After Player Finds Basilisk

A quick Google search will tell you that you can't enter the Chamber of Secrets in Hogwarts Legacy. Another quick Google search will tell you that the Basilisk also isn't in the game. Yet, a new video from one Hogwarts Legacy player suggests the latter isn't entirely accurate and the former may very well not be accurate either. Over on Twitter, a user by the name of CastielJA shared a video showing what appears to be Basilisk roaming through the Slytherin common room.

Right now, it's unclear what triggers the sequence -- which you can view below -- but it doesn't appear to happen often. Of course, this could be nothing more than an easter egg, which the game is brimming with. Some have speculated this could be related/teasing future DLC, which is possible, but there's nothing that explicitly suggests as much. Others have theorized there's something more to this and a larger mystery to solve involving the Chamber of Secrets. Again though, there's nothing particularly backing up this speculation.

As you may know, the entrance to the Chamber of Secrets is in the game, and there's even a Field Guide Page for it. However, this appears to be the extent of it. We say appears because it's possible there's a secret that hasn't been discovered yet, but possible and probable are two different words.

Hogwarts Legacy is available via PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Come April 4, it will also be available via PS4 and Xbox One, and come July 25, it will be available via Nintendo Switch. For more coverage on the Harry Potter game, click here.

"While it doesn't do everything perfectly, Hogwarts Legacy stimulates the imagination with a rich world to explore and gameplay that empowers and thrills the player," reads a snippet from our review of the game."The Harry Potter films had the tough task of taking words on a page and creating a visual language for them. Hogwarts Legacy had the even tougher task of taking that visual language and making it interactive, ultimately expanding it all into something that is fun to play and immerse yourself in. Although there's still a long year ahead of us and tons of great-looking games on the horizon, Hogwarts Legacy is already one of the best games of 2023."

H/T, Dexerto.