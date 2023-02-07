Hogwarts Legacy Breaks Twitch Viewership Record In Under 24 Hours

Hogwarts Legacy has broken a pretty significant Twitch record within 24 hours of its release. Hogwarts Legacy is the first truly massive release of 2023 and is on track to probably be one of the biggest games of the year. Given the Harry Potter series dominated literary sales and the box office, it's no surprise to see a brand-new game in that universe doing well. Even if you don't like Harry Potter, it seems to be appealing to a lot of people since it's a big new RPG with a relatively fresh premise to rope people in with. However, it is also at the center of controversy.

Despite being at the center of a lot of controversies, it seems as though Hogwarts Legacy is still going to go on to shatter records. Hogwarts Legacy has broken the Twitch viewership record for the most amount of concurrent viewers for a single player game, surpassing Cyberpunk 2077 as the previous record holder. Hogwarts Legacy was over 1.2 million concurrent viewers earlier today, which is pretty impressive given the game has been out for less than 24 hours. Technically, it hasn't even been released for everyone yet. Hogwarts Legacy is currently only available through an early access period via the game's pricey Deluxe Edition, but will release for everyone else on Friday. With that said, the game is drawing a lot of eyes and will likely continue to as the game rolls out to more people and word of mouth spreads about the title.

Hogwarts Legacy has broken the all time record for a single player game with over 1.2 million concurrent viewers on Twitch. pic.twitter.com/y4BAQ1n2Ms — Okami Games (@Okami13_) February 7, 2023

Hogwarts Legacy is also getting rave reviews and the game is currently sitting at a pretty impressive 85 on Metacritic. ComicBook is doing a review-in-progress at the moment and noted that the game is already one of the best titles of 2023: "The Harry Potter films had the tough task of taking words on a page and creating a visual language for them. Hogwarts Legacy had the even tougher task of taking that visual language and making it interactive, ultimately expanding it all into something that is fun to play and immerse yourself in. Although there's still a long year ahead of us and tons of great looking games on the horizon, Hogwarts Legacy is already one of the best games of 2023."

