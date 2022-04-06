Horizon Forbidden West Surprises Players With Two Updates at Once

Horizon Forbidden West developer Guerrilla Games has today surprised players by releasing two updates for the open-world action game at a single time. Although these two patches are only part of a single download, Guerrilla has instead combined the alterations that it had planned for patch 1.10 with those that were slated to drop with patch 1.11. The result is a larger update than normal which brings about a vast number of changes.

As of this moment, both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 owners can download update 1.11 for Horizon Forbidden West. For the most part, this patch continues to fix a number of bugs that players have come across in various quests. So if you found yourself previously stuck in a main quest, side quest, or another open-world activity, there’s a chance that your problem could now be rectified thanks to this update.

On the gameplay front, this Horizon Forbidden West patch has made a few tweaks as well. Not only have some gameplay aspects been rebalanced, but previous errors associated with both human and machine enemies have now been fixed. Lastly, Guerrilla has also made the visuals and performance of Horizon Forbidden West just a little bit better with this patch, in addition to cutting down on some crashes that players were still experiencing.

If you would like to find the full patch notes for today’s new update in Horizon Forbidden West, you can view them down below.

FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS

Main Quests

Fixed an issue in Main Quest “The Broken Sky” where sometimes players were not able to interact with or follow Kotallo after fast traveling away and progressing through other side content.

Fixed an issue in Main Quest “The Wings Of The Ten” where in rare occasions the objective would not update upon returning to the Base, blocking progression.

Side Quests

Fixed multiple conditional progression issues in Side Quest “Thirst For The Hunt”.

Fixed an issue in Side Quest “Boom Or Bust” where overriding any of the machines during the “Kill the Machines” objective would not progress the quest.

Fixed multiple instances of machines that would get outside of the player’s reach during Side Quest objectives, thus conditionally blocking progression.

Fixed an issue where a cutscene would not play when revisiting Kotallo in the Memorial Grove if players finished the Main Quest “Singularity” after Side Quest “What Was Lost”.

World Activities

Fixed an issue in Rebel Camp Devil’s Grasp where sometimes the “Search the Command Center” objective could not be completed.

Fixed an issue in Rebel Camp First Forge where the player can miss obtaining the Sun Scourge bow by reloading a save after looting Asera. NOTE: This will not affect save games of people who “lost” the bow due to reloading the save after picking up the bow but before talking to Erend. These players can revisit Asera’s corpse. Asera’s corpse will always respawn until players have looted the bow from her. Please, take the bow so she can stop haunting the West.

Fixed an issue with Keruf’s “Missing Gear” salvage contract where the contract could not be completed if the player acquired multiples of the required items.

Fixed an issue in the Plainsong Hunting Grounds where trials could sometimes not be started or completed.

Fixed an issue with Melee Pits progression.

Machines

Fixed an issue where player level instead of kill count could influence whether Apex or Evolved machines would spawn in the open world instead of standard variants.

Fixed an issue with the Bristleback where the Apex version would never spawn in the open world.

Fixed an issue with the Plowhorn where the Apex Plowhorn would not contain the Apex Plowhorn Heart.

Fixed an issue with the Rockbreaker where “Mining Claws” could not be collected from an Apex Rockbreaker after detaching them.

Fixed an issue with the Slaughterspine where looting the Plasma Earthblaster from the Apex Slaughterspine would contain one metal shard, instead of Volatile Sludge and Crystal Braiding.

Tweaked drop rates for the Snapmaw’s “Dispersal Tanks” loot.

Fixed an issue with the Skydrifter where the Skydrifter would stand in the air.

Fixed an issue with the Thunderjaw where the regular (non-Apex) version would never spawn in the open world.

Disciplined a Tideripper caught showing off by slip and sliding across their designated habitat.

Fixed an issue with the Widemaw where its throat keeps spinning after it has been killed.

Humans

Fixed an issue with humanoid enemies where applying the killing blow with a Spike Thrower could cause the enemies to freeze in place instead of dying and falling to the ground.

Weapons/Armor/Skills

Rebalanced the unintentional change on Legendary weapons.

Fixed an issue with the upgrade path for Death-Seeker’s Shadow: Increased Impact Damage for Advance Hunter Arrows with the first upgrade.

Fixed an issue with Death-Seeker’s Shadow and Lightning Hunter Bow where crafting Advanced Shock Hunter arrows would draw resources from the stash.

Fixed an issue with Shredders where sometimes the reload and toss animation did not play.

Fixed an issue with Shredders where Advanced Shredders would use the same icon as normal Shredders.

Fixed an issue with the Shredder Satchel where the Workbench menu states that the maximum number of Advanced Shredders is increased to 12, but the actual maximum number in-game was 11.

Fixed an incorrect statement in the tutorial text for the Purgewater tutorial. The text used to state ‘Once in this state, their elemental attacks are disabled and they become more vulnerable to Frost and Shock attacks.‘ This has been changed to ‘Once in this state, their elemental attacks are disabled and their resistance to all elemental damage and states is reduced.‘

Fixed an issue with Coils and Weaves where mods that are meant to increase impact damage instead increase all damage.

Fixed an issue with Coils and Weaves where weaves that grant multiple defense increases show the Plasma Weave icon.

Fixed an edge case where pressing the “throw” action for Rocks would perform a Heavy Melee instead. Stealth players, don’t celebrate too loud, the machines will hear you!

Fixed an issue with Hunter Bows where the reload animation plays incorrectly when using Advanced Elemental or Targeting arrows. Players should now be able to fire arrows more rapidly.

Fixed an issue with the Carja Wanderer, Nora Sentinel and Nora Tracker armor where resistances would decrease when upgrading them.

UI/UX

Activating a new quest prompt when it shows up in the HUD will now correctly highlight that quest in the Quests tab in the journal.

Fixed an issue where trying to access a workbench after selling all weapons would result in an infinite black screen.

Action prompts and quest markers can now be hidden in the custom HUD settings.

Graphics

Improved visibility in the underwater section of the Relic Ruins: Isle of Spires.

Changed the sort order on some vegetation assets to improve rendering time.

Made adjustments to the dynamic resolution system to scale better.

Performance and Stability

Multiple crash fixes.

Multiple streaming fixes in game and in cinematics.

Other