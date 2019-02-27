‘Horizon Zero Dawn’ Invades PUBG With New Limited-Time Skins

First Uncharted, then the Last of Us, now Horizon Zero Dawn is crashing the land of chicken dinners thanks to a new batch of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds skins coming to the game celebrating the PlayStation 4 exclusive.

From March 5th to April 5, Guerrilla Games and PUBG Corp are partnering up to bring in some new style including specifically for PS4 players:

Horizon Zero Dawn Eclipse Mask

Can be claimed by playing 10 games of PUBG during the event period.

Horizon Zero Dawn Eclipse Top

Every player who logs into the game during event period will receive the item

Horizon Zero Dawn Eclipse Kar98k

Can be unlocked for 8,000 BP

Horizon Zero Dawn Pan

Players who kill 10 opponents using the crossbow during the event period will receive the pan

“Our collaboration with Horizon Zero Dawn follows in the footsteps of our previous Uncharted and The Last of Us content. To match the two different IPs, PUBG Corporation and Guerilla Games collaborated closely on the concept, design and production elements” says Taehwan Noh of PUBG Corporation. “As fans of Horizon Zero Dawn, the results exceeded our expectations and we can’t wait to see players wearing the items in our game.”

“When we first spoke with the development team of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrouds about adding Horizon Zero Dawn themed items, we instantly thought of the Eclipse” – shares Roy Postma, the Art Director of Guerilla Games. “This secretive and militaristic cult fits perfectly in the PUBG universe; its members dress in intimidating ceremonial garb, intended to strike fear into the hearts of all who dare oppose them. Their warlike nature is displayed by their use of ejected bullet casings from ancient war machines, which they work into rosaries and other ornamental motifs, as well as their masks, which they use to hide their identities.”

The new items can be unlocked with the specific tasks listed above and will be available after the maintenance period wraps up on March 5th! From then, it will last until April 5th at midnight PST.

