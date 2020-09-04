Here's How Long it Takes to Beat Marvel's Avengers

✖

Marvel's Avengers is finally here, and now fans can dive into the campaign and see what the fuss is all about. We've definitely got some thoughts on that, but if you want to know how much time to set aside to make it through the game's story campaign, you've come to the right place. Marvel's Avengers kicks off with a cinematic story campaign that will have you playing every Avenger at some point before they all come together for a climactic final battle, and if you want to push through and only do the main story quests you'll need about 12 hours give or take, though there is a catch.

That 12-hour mark is only if you ignore all of the optional objectives in each of the campaign levels, and each one typically has at least 3 or 4 optional objectives. These range from saving SHIELD or Inhuman hostages, finding special lockboxes, special enemies that yield high-level loot drops, and things like Nick Fury's hidden SHIELD Vaults. If you take on all of these every time you're probably looking at 14 hours once all is said and done, and that was the route I took.

These will be listed as question marks when you pull up the tactical awareness (hitting up on the d-pad), and if you want to make it through some of the later levels a bit easier, you might at least want to take on some of these to snag some better gear, as you will get wiped if you don't have some decent gear in those enemy-infested situations.

There's one mission that is technically optional but is really necessary if you want to complete the quest right before the final mission, and that one is literally putting you in a room wall to wall filled with enemies, so if you don't have at least decent gear and an epic gear or two you will have a frustrating time putting that one to bed.

You can find the official description for Marvel's Avengers below.

Marvel’s Avengers is a unique take on these iconic Super Heroes, including Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor. This character-driven story celebrates authentic Marvel heroism and humanity in a cinematic campaign filled with single-player and co-op missions.

Marvel's Avengers is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC now.

