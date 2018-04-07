May’s Humble Bundle Monthly Features Dead Rising 4, Kerbal Space Program, and Ruiner

Another month, another Humble Bundle for your wallet to be thankful for. That’s right the good folk over at Humble Bundle have unveiled the Humble Monthly for May, which features Dead Rising 4, Kerbal Space Program, and Ruiner, as well as more games to be revealed later down the road.

The best part: it’s only 12 bucks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those new to the Humble Monthly life, it is a subscription-based service that offers up a variety of games each month for super bargain prices. With each bundle, a few of the most notable games apart of the collection unlock early, while the rest of the line-up is revealed as a surprise.

The service costs only 12 bucks a month, and offers cancellation whenever you want, unlike many subscription-based services. If you do decide to punish your wallet and cancel the service, any games you picked up prior are yours to keep forever and ever.

Five precent of funds raised by May Humble Monthly will go directly to St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital, a pediatric treatment and research facility focused on children’s catastrophic diseases.

The bundle is available until May 4th, which is when the remaining games will unlock. You can find more information on the three featured games below:

Runier:

RUINER is a brutal action shooter set in the year 2091 in the cyber metropolis Rengkok. A wired psychopath lashes out against a corrupt system to uncover the truth and retrieve his kidnapped brother under the guidance of a secretive hacker friend. Combine preternatural reflexes, augmented tools, and the arsenal of fallen foes to tear down and dismantle the corporate titans of virtuality dealers at HEAVEN.

Dead Rising 4:

Dead Rising 4 marks the return of photojournalist Frank West in an all-new chapter of one of the most popular zombie game franchises of all time. All of the classic hallmarks of the ground breaking series return, including a huge array of weapons and vehicles players can combine to combat the horde ranging from the practical – to the practically insane. Players will also enjoy ambitious new features including new zombie classes, EXO Suits, and 4-player co-op multiplayer. With intense action and an unmatched level of weapon and character customization, Dead Rising 4 delivers a heart-pounding experience as players explore, scavenge and fight to survive in an epic open world sandbox.

Kerbal Space Program:

In Kerbal Space Program, take charge of the space program for the alien race known as the Kerbals. You have access to an array of parts to assemble fully-functional spacecraft that flies (or doesn’t) based on realistic aerodynamic and orbital physics. Launch your Kerbal crew into orbit and beyond (while keeping them alive) to explore moons and planets in the Kerbol solar system, constructing bases and space stations to expand the reach of your expedition.