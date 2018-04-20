I, Hope Now Available For Xbox One, All Proceeds Going To Charity

We’ve seen some ambitious platforming projects make their way to release in the past, but I, Hope for the Xbox One is one that shouldn’t be ignored.

That’s because this 3D adventure not only has a compelling story behind it, but it’s also been made with a certain cause in mind — 100 percent of its proceeds will be going to charity. You can get a closer look at the gameplay in the video above, and see just what kind of adventure is in store.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s a description of the game, which will give you an idea of who you’re playing, as well as your mission:

“A young girl named Hope lives peacefully with her Grandpa upon an island floating in the clouds. That is, until one day, a dark monster called Cancer attacks and destroys her village, ensnaring the surrounding islands with its evil tentacles. Hope must travel to these islands to free their creatures and acquire the weapons she will need to defeat her ultimate enemy.

Equal parts 3D adventure, puzzle-solving, and platforming, this game challenges the mind and spirit, bringing players on an emotional journey that ultimately teaches the power that each of us has within.”

The game was put together by Kenny Roy and Double Plus Games, who worked alongside the charity group at GameChanger to put it together. And what’s more, all of its game sales will go to that exact group. “Developed in partnership with hospitals and child researchers to have a poignant impact on the lives of children fighting cancer, “I, Hope” is also donating fully 100% of all sales to GameChanger Charity, an organization that supports children and families fighting cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.”

So, you’ll not only help out a charity in the process, but get a worthwhile game for your money that’ll really draw you in. Plus, it’s only $10 — not bad for a platforming adventure of this type, with its beautiful use of coloring, along with its exquisite level design and promising gameplay.

You can purchase I, Hope here — and you certainly shouldn’t let it pass you by. No word yet if it’s coming to other platforms, but we’ll keep you notified if it does become available.