Immortals: Fenyx Rising Release Date, Details Leaked

The release date of Immortals: Fenyx Rising has been leaked by the Microsoft Store, which has leaked the existence and pertinent information of many games this year. According to an official Microsoft Store listing for the game previously called Gods & Monsters, the new IP from the team behind Assassin's Creed Origins will release worldwide on December 3 via the PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia.

The listing has also reveals the game will support Smart Delivery technology on Xbox One and Xbox Series X. In other words, buying the game on either platform will net you a copy of the game on the other console as well.

The listing also makes mention of a pre-order bonus, which will come in the form of a bonus quest dubbed “A Tale of Fire and Lightning."

Lastly, the listing provides the following game description and screenshots:

"Immortals: Fenyx Rising brings grand mythological adventure to life," reads an official pitch of the game. "Play as Fenyx, on a quest to save the Greek gods from a dark curse. Wield the powers of the gods to battle powerful mythological beasts in the air or on the ground, and solve ancient puzzles. The fate of the world is at stake and you are the gods’ last hope.."

At the moment of publishing, Ubisoft has not commented on this leak, however when and if it does, we will be sure to update this post with whatever information is provided.

Immortals: Fenyx Rising is -- officially -- in development for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia and without a release date. Below, you can continue to read more about the game, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features: