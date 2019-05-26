Infamous Almost Had a Different Name and Motorcycle Parkour

Infamous was released 10 years ago today on May 26, 2009, for the PlayStation 3 and spawned an entire franchise out of the successful game from Sucker Punch Productions. In honor of its anniversary, the developer dropped a series of tweets that revealed 10 facts about the game that even its biggest fans probably weren’t aware of. It almost wasn’t called Infamous and it even at one point had the player performing stunts like skating on an invisible energy system and doing parkour on a motorcycle, and those details are just a taste at what almost was.

In a lengthy Twitter thread, Sucker Punch listed off some of the most interesting facts about the game’s development. The first of which was the fact that it almost was called “True Hero” instead of Infamous. When the game was revealed during E3 2007, Sucker Punch said the title had just barely been approved. There was even a backup trailer prepared in case they had to go with something else, a preview of that lost trailer seen below.

1) The original working title for inFAMOUS was True Hero. We tried out many titles, and even at the E3 2007 reveal we were awaiting legal clearance for “inFAMOUS.” We had a backup trailer ready with an alternate title just in case, but luckily inFAMOUS was approved in time. pic.twitter.com/mqTHhh2jo3 — Sucker Punch (@SuckerPunchProd) May 26, 2019

Interestingly, some Infamous players may recall that the name actually showed up elsewhere in the series. In Infamous: Second Son, there’s a trophy players can get for reaching the final rank of the good karma system, and that trophy is called “True Hero.”

Players could also pull off some impressive tricks while on a motorcycle in one early version of the game. A clip shared within the thread showed a player flying off ramps and along the rails of a bridge while on a motorcycle. The clip above it showed another possibility that had the hero using powers to summon metal objects at will which could then be used as weapons.

8) At one point, the hero could do vehicle stunts including motorcycle parkour. pic.twitter.com/r0qeCSyotZ — Sucker Punch (@SuckerPunchProd) May 26, 2019

The last game to be released in the Infamous series is Infamous First Light which came out back in 2014. Sucker Punch is currently working on another project called Ghost of Tsushima which will definitely be released for the PlayStation 4, though when that’ll happen is unknown.