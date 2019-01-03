This Twitch Infinity Gauntlet Will Help Improve Your Stream While Snapping Like Thanos

Have you ever wanted to pull a Thanos while streaming and control the chat in the most epic way possible? Now you can because there’s a new Twitch wearable that’s designed to look exactly like Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet and it lets you harness your inner troll in the most Marvel way.

The gauntlet’s description is almost as perfect as the device itself, “Let’s mimic our favorite purple villain with a snap. Let’s be real. Everyone is going to come back from the decimation, so lets just Timeout half of the chat rather than a full blown ban.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The video above breaks down how to “Snap like you’re Thanos” while using a specific Twitch bot that collects all of the users in chat. It randomly selects half of the active users for a limited-time “timeout”. And yes, you actually do get to snap to make it work.

Interested in getting your Thanos on? You can check out ‘Hackaday’ right here for how to build – and use – the innovative Twitch wearable.

It’s definitely not the weirdest thing streamers have used during game time. We’ve seen people play Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with bananas, Overwatch with drums – so what’s a little Infinity Gauntlet action among friends? Am I right, or am I right?

Ready for even more Thanos in all of his CGI glory? Avengers: Endgame makes its way into theaters on April 26, 2019. You can catch up on all things Marvel and The Avengers with our Endgame hub right here.

Thoughts on the latest wearable? Are you ready to snap like the most talked about villain in the Marvel-verse currently? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.