Latest Injustice 2 Update Brings Much Needed Changes to the Roster

The April update for Injustice 2 has arrived and brings with it not only a ton of character adjustments, but some seriously needed fixes to the base game as well.

For those that enjoy the Story Mode, the change to gear is the perfect fix. Now, the ability to regenerate Story Mode gear to level 30 has been implemented into the main game, as well as loot box bugs, AI fixes, tracking issues, and much more.

To check out what’s new, and different, in the hit fighter, see the full patch news below:

General Gameplay Adjustments

Move list corrections and improvements to AI logic

Fixed an issue with progress tracking on page 3 of Legendary Multiverses

Made UI Improvements to Infinite Transforms

Inventory advanced gear filter can now sort up to level 30

Fixed an issue that was causing some players loot drops to favor Black Manta or Hellboy gear over other characters

The missing level 30 Augments which increase Defense are now available (Tank, Steamroller, Juggernaut)

Gear earned in Story Mode can now be regenerated past level 20 up to level 30

Changed Level 30 Base Health of Cyborg, Supergirl, Starfire, and Enchantress to 1175 (from 1100)

Fixed some Text & Grammar issues in Learn Mode

Adjusted the conditions for the finals tasks in Advanced Blocking Tutorial and Corner Combo Tutorial to be more consistent

Character Tutorials will no longer sometimes award rewards when they are skipped

Fixed a soft lock that could occur after disconnecting a controller during a character tutorial demo and then skipping the lesson after reconnecting the controller

Stage Specific Adjustments

Fixed some Background Interactions being throw immune during their recovery frames

Character Specific Adjustments

Atom – Fixed a rare bug where Making Matter Gear Ability could leave a lingering visual

– Fixed a rare bug where Making Matter Gear Ability could leave a lingering visual Atom – When Atom’s Legendary is equipped there is now a button prompt for interacts that he can use

Batman – Fixed bug that could cause Mechanical Bats to appear during the victory screen

Black Adam – Lightning Strike MeterBurn base damage is now 15.4 (from 19.3) and it is no longer throw immune

– Lightning Strike MeterBurn base damage is now 15.4 (from 19.3) and it is no longer throw immune Black Adam – The 2nd and 3rd hit of Lightning Strike MeterBurn will no longer hit airborne opponents outside of juggles

– The 2nd and 3rd hit of Lightning Strike MeterBurn will no longer hit airborne opponents outside of juggles Black Adam – Fixed a rare bug that could prevent the opponent from getting a first hit bonus while Orbs of Seth Character Power is active

Black Manta – Slightly reduced backdash distance

– Slightly reduced backdash distance Black Manta – Speared And Seared (Supermove) now does 36.7 base damage (down from 40.1)

Captain Cold – Cold Blast MeterBurn recovery 10 frames faster, has 5 less frames of block stun, and causes a bigger reaction on hit

Cold Blast MeterBurn recovery 10 frames faster, has 5 less frames of block stun, and causes a bigger reaction on hit Captain Cold – Ice-Solated (Away + Medium, Hard) now hits mid and had its hit region adjusted

– Ice-Solated (Away + Medium, Hard) now hits mid and had its hit region adjusted Captain Cold – Prison Break (Away + Medium, Hard, Medium) has 2 more active frames, 9 less recovery, is +4 on block (up from +2) and had its hit region adjusted

– Prison Break (Away + Medium, Hard, Medium) has 2 more active frames, 9 less recovery, is +4 on block (up from +2) and had its hit region adjusted Captain Cold – Legendary Augment “Cyclotron Charge” recharge rate is now affected by Flash’s character power

Deadshot – Wrist Cannon, Trick Shot, Bullet Barrage, and Low Wrist Cannon Gear Ability have 5 less recovery frames while character power is active

Dr Fate – Displacer Orb Meter Burn duration is now 180 frames (down from 240)

– Displacer Orb Meter Burn duration is now 180 frames (down from 240) Dr Fate – Amon Ra Blast now does 6 base damage (down from 7)

– Amon Ra Blast now does 6 base damage (down from 7) Dr Fate – Apophis Blast now does 8 base damage (down from 9)

– Apophis Blast now does 8 base damage (down from 9) Dr Fate – Fixed bug that caused the 4 piece set bonus for “Fate Reborn” and “The Finery of Order” healing amounts to be larger than intended

Firestorm – Adjusted hit region of Short Burst (Down + Light)

– Adjusted hit region of Short Burst (Down + Light) Firestorm – Atomic Burst MeterBurn has 5 less frames of block stun and slightly increased damage scaling

– Atomic Burst MeterBurn has 5 less frames of block stun and slightly increased damage scaling Firestorm – Molten Trap has 5 less hit advantage, 5 less block stun, and 3 more recovery frames on miss

– Molten Trap has 5 less hit advantage, 5 less block stun, and 3 more recovery frames on miss Firestorm – Molten Trap Meter Burn has 13 less hit advantage, and 5 more recovery frames on miss

– Molten Trap Meter Burn has 13 less hit advantage, and 5 more recovery frames on miss Firestorm – Fusion Charge has 3 more recovery frames on block and no longer shakes the camera upon landing

Gorilla Grodd – Reduced length of jump forward, backward, & up by 2 frames

– Reduced length of jump forward, backward, & up by 2 frames Gorilla Grodd – Slightly increased initial step forward and step backward speed

– Slightly increased initial step forward and step backward speed Gorilla Grodd – Stampede Cancel now has a more distinct animation and recovers 2 frames faster

Hellboy – Slightly reduced hit region of Up Devil’s Revolver

Joker – While Character Power is active Joker takes reduced hit damage and greatly reduced block damage relative to the HA level

Red Hood – Slightly adjusted Hit Region of Quick Strike (Down + Light)

Scarecrow – Fixed bug that could cause Terror Charge Gear Ability to have lingering visual effects when interrupted

Starfire – No longer throw immune during some of the recovery frames of Starbolt MeterBurn