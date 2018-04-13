Injustice 2 Mobile Celebrating Superman’s 80th Anniversary With ‘Classic’ Character

Superman’s 80th anniversary is just around the corner, and it looks like Warner Bros. is set to celebrate it in style – on the mobile front, at least.

The publisher has announced that it is pairing up with Injustice 2 developer NetherRealm Studios to celebrate the anniversary with a special Classic Superman character, who is being added to the mobile version of the game.

“The new character was inspired by Superman’s first appearance ever in Action Comics #1, red trunks and all!” the company noted in its press release. “Classic Superman pays homage to the cultural icon’s first appearance 80 years ago with unique fighting abilities that lower the defense of his opponent while damaging the entire team.

“The anniversary celebration continues during a special in-game event where Classic Superman invades the popular game mode, The Arena, for a limited time,” the company continued. “Classic Superman will not invade every battle, but when he does, players will have the chance to receive Hero Shards if they defeat him.”

The characters should be available now in the mobile version of the game, but we can’t help but think he’d probably make a bigger impact in the console and PC versions of Injustice 2. After all, those versions of the game have a much larger audience, one that would certainly take Superman’s classic appearance into consideration – and use him in battle against an assortment of unpredictable enemies, including Hellboy and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Alas, he’s only announced for the mobile version at this time, but fingers crossed the publisher puts his appearance in the other games into consideration.

You can check out how well Superman’s classic look comes across in the screenshot above. It’s pretty cool, and, at one point, it even looks like he’s going to hurl the classic car that he carries on the cover of Action Comics #1, so fans will certainly feel nostalgic over his appearance.

You can check out Injustice 2 for free now on iOS and Android. If you prefer, you can also play the regular version of Injustice 2 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, though they don’t have the Classic Superman build.