Injustice 2: Ninja Turtles Now Available for Fighter Pack and Ultimate Edition Owners

Injustice 2 players, today is the day! If you bought the Ultimate Edition of the game, or the latest Fighter Pack, you now have access to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Truly, you’re getting four new characters today, not just one. In case you need reminding just how great they look in-game, we invite you to check out the gameplay trailer above. Every brother is showcased for a bit, and we even get a peek at one of their super moves!

As is typically the case with new character launches, the Ultimate Edition and Fighter Pack 3 owners get an early start, and everyone else will have access to the Ninja Turtles a week from now on February 20. You will, of course, be able to purchase these guys on their own at that time for $9.99, but then you’ll miss out on Enchantress and The Atom!

For weeks we were wondering how NetherRealm would handle this addition. The common consensus was that we would control one turtle, and that certain throws or abilities would trigger animations which brought in the other turtles for brief cameos. Now we know that you’ll be able to swap out between the four Ninja Turtles by equipping one of four accessories: swords, bo staves, nunchakus, or sais, for Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo, respectively. NetherRealm has assured us that each character has his own move-set, powers, and special move.

For those of you still on the fence, we really can’t think of a better time to jump in. The Injustice 2 roster has been aggressively updated since launch, and while we think you’re best bet is to grab the Ultimate Edition on sale, you’re more than welcome to pick and choose the DLC characters you want a la carte. Even without them, the base roster boasts impressive depth.

While we expect all of you to hope straight online to start brawling with other players, we admonish you not to miss the story mode. Injustice 2 has one of the most over the top, cinematic, and polished story campaigns we’ve seen this generation.