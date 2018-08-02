Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man Figure Coming Soon From Sideshow Collectibles and Hot Toys

We’ll be swinging with Insomniac Games‘ Spider-Man on PlayStation 4 in just a few weeks now that the game has officially gone gold. But if you really want to show your love for the web-slinger, you’ll want to check out this new Spectacular Spider-Man figure being introduced by Hot Toys and Sideshow Collectibles, based on the video game version.

Available for pre-order now, the figure actually won’t ship until sometime in late 2019. However, it’s loaded with great features, so it’s definitely something worth adding to your collection.

Here’s the official description for the sixth scale figure, which you can also see pictures of in this article. Yes, we want this for our office.

“After eight years behind the mask, an experienced Peter Parker who’s more masterful at fighting big crime in New York City, is struggling to balance his chaotic personal life and career while the fate of millions of New Yorkers rest upon his shoulders.

Sideshow and Hot Toys are proud to present the Spider-Man (Advanced Suit) Sixth Scale Collectible Figure from the action-filled game Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Impressively crafted based on Spider-Man’s appearance in the video game, the collectible figure features a newly develop masked head sculpt with three pairs of interchangeable eye pieces that can create numerous combinations of Spider-Man’s expressions. The figure also features a newly developed body, a highly detailed and meticulously tailored Spider-Man suit with a white spider emblem on chest, multiple interchangeable hands for different gestures, a vast array of accessories including a Spider-Drone, a trip mine, web bombs, Spidey plushy, Vulture Jammer, various expression shooters with several spider web accessories, as well as a specially designed dynamic figure stand and a backdrop of city view.

This isn’t the Spider-Man you’ve ever seen before. Our friendly neighborhood Spidey inspired by the videogame will surely be a figure that fans will want to add to their collection!“

As for what’s in the box, well, there’s a lot:

An authentic and detailed likeness of Spider-Man in Marvel’s Spider-Man game

A newly developed masked head sculpt with three (3) pairs of interchangeable eye pieces that can create numerous combinations of Spider-Man’s expressions

Approximately 30 cm tall

Newly developed body with over 30 points of articulations

Twelve (12) pieces of interchangeable hands with cobweb pattern including:

– One (1) pair of fists

– One (1) pair of open hands

– One (1) pair of web-shooting hands

– Three (3) pieces of gesture hands

– One (1) left hand for cobweb swinging

– One (1) left hand for holding web bomb

– One (1) right hand for holding accessories

One (1) newly developed red, white and blue colored Spider-Man suit embossed with navy blue trims, cobweb patterns and white spider emblem on chest

Three (3) pairs of different expression shooters

Five (5) strings of spider web in different shapes and lengths, attachable to the web-shooters

One (1) open spider web effect

One (1) Spider-Drone

One (1) Spidey Plush

Two (2) trip mines

Two (2) web bombs

Two (2) Spidey signals

One (1) Vulture jammer

One (1) smart phone

One (1) spider sense

One (1) piece of web sticker

A specially designed Spider-Man dynamic figure stand with game logo, character nameplate and a character backdrop

As for how much the figure will set you back, you’ll need $251 plus shipping to add it to your collection. For fans of the game, it’s most certainly worth it. Again, though, you’ll need to wait a bit. There is a payment plan available, with several payments of $56.50 if you want to take that route.

So, yes, add another great collectible to the collection. It’ll be worth the wait! You can pre-order it here!

Spider-Man releases on September 7 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.

