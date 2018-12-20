A $10 Discount On a $50 Apple iTunes Gift Card is a No-Brainer

For a limited time, you can get a $50 iTunes gift card right here from Walmart for only $40. That’s $10 in free games, movies, music, books, and apps for anyone that owns an Apple device, so load up your account while you can. It’s also a no-brainer gift idea. Plus, it’s email delivery, so you’ll get the code right away. Just keep in mind that the deal could end at any time.

Now, if you’re looking for deals on Apple devices, there’s still time to score a big one on the new iPad…

At the moment, the most affordable option comes in on the new 32GB iPad which is available at Walmart in Space Gray for $229 ($100 off) with free 2-day shipping. Grab it here while the sale (supplies) last.

The standard iPad is the best choice for most people (it even has support for the Apple Pencil this time around), but if you’re game to go big with the iPad Pro (which actually has a lot of potential as a machine for both work and gaming) Amazon is currently offering the new 11-inch, 64GB iPad Pro in Space Gray for $759 ($40 off). Grab it here while you can.

A basic spec list for the iPad and iPad Pro are as follows:

iPad (2018 model):

• 9.7-inch Retina display

• A10 Fusion chip with 64-bit desktop-class architecture

• Touch ID fingerprint sensor

• 8MP camera with 1080p video and 1.2MP FaceTime HD camera

• 802.11ac Wi-Fi with MIMO

• Up to 10 hours of battery life

• Two speaker audio

iPad Pro (2018 model):

• 11-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and wide color

• A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine

• Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

• Four speaker audio with wider stereo sound

• 802.11ac Wi-Fi

• Up to 10 hours of battery life

• USB-C connector for charging and accessories

