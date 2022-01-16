John Carpenter Praises Halo Infinite

John Carpenter, as in the Halloween franchise, Escape from New York, and The Thing‘s John Carpenter, is a huge fan of Halo Infinite. Not only has he played it, but he apparently loves it. He even went so far as to call it the best Halo video game. “[Halo Infinite] is a fun shooter,” he shared on social media. “Immense beautiful production design. Best of the Halo series.”

The response to the praise from Carpenter from folks associated with the video game has been, as you can imagine, extremely pleased. “What an amazing tweet from a creative legend,” shared Xbox marketing boss Aaron Greenberg. “Wow,” shared Bonnie Ross, head and founder of Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries in response. “Thank you for spending your creative time in our world.”

You can check out Carpenter’s praise for the title, shared on Twitter, for yourself below:

HALO INFINITE is a fun shooter. Immense beautiful production design. Best of the Halo series. — John Carpenter (@TheHorrorMaster) January 16, 2022

While it might be surprising to some that Carpenter would talk about video games let alone praise them, most folks by now might know that he’s spent years doing so. As Kotaku notes, Carpenter previously explicitly spoke about having a great time with Destiny 2 as well as several instances where he was featured on Giant Bomb. “My son got me interested in console video games,” Carpenter told the site in 2013. “The first game I remember playing obsessively was Sonic the Hedgehog. Man it was hard; no checkpoints. I kept dying over and over again. Hand-eye coordination was impaired at the time. Over the years I’ve improved. I have many favorite games. Borderlands 2 is spectacular. I love BioShock, the Dead Space series, The Last of Us…

As for the video game itself, Halo Infinite is currently available for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest Halo title right here.

What do you think about Carpenter's praise for the latest and greatest Halo title? Have you been playing Halo Infinite yourself?