‘Jump Force’ Adds ‘Rurouni Kenshin’ Characters To The Roster

Bandai Namco has revealed via the latest issue of Weekly Jump that Himura Kenshin and Shishio Makoto from Rurouni Kenshin will be playable fighters in its upcoming fighting game, Jump Force.

Unfortunately beyond the announcement, Bandai Namco doesn’t provide any further details on the characters in the game, though more information is presumably in the pipeline and will likely manifest via a new gameplay trailer sometime in the near future.

In addition to revealing the two new roster additions, Weekly Jump also previews the game’s avatar creation system. According to the magazine, players will be able to customize their character’s hair style, face, facial features, physique, costume, voice, gender, and battle style.

However, like the two newly revealed characters, there’s no new footage showing off the creation system in action, but that will also presumably be showcased sometime before launch next year.

For those that don’t know: Himura Kenshin, also known as the legendary hitokiri of the Meiji Revolution, is the main protagonist and titular character of the Rurouni Kenshin series.

Kenshin has spent ten years travelling Japan as a rurouni seeking redemption, carrying a vow to never kill again. You can read more about the character here.

Meanwhile, Shishio Makota is the primary antagonist of the Kyota arc who after a failed assassination attempt on his life, begins developing an anti-government militia helmed by his own private group of elite warriors — the Juppongatana — which in turns allows him to slowly amass considerable power. If you want, you can find more about the character here.

In case you missed it, earlier this week it was revealed that two more Dragon Ball characters were added to the game’s roster: Cell and Piccolo.

In other news, Bandai Namco also confirmed this week that there won’t be an English dub for the game, though there will be localization through subtitles. As you may know, this is pretty common with Japanese-developed Bandai Namco games.

Jump Force is scheduled to release next year on February 14 via the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in Japan. Meanwhile, a North American and European release won’t arrive until a day later on February 15, accompanied by the worldwide launch of the game’s PC version. At the moment of writing this, there has been no word of a Nintendo Switch port.

