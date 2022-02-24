Jurassic World: The Legacy of Isla Nublar Reveals New Gameplay, Design, and Miniatures Preview (Exclusive)

Anticipation is high for Funko Games and Prospero Hall’s upcoming legacy game Jurassic World: The Legacy of Isla Nublar, which hits Kickstarter this March, and we’ve got another exclusive preview of the game to get you hyped for the impending campaign. You can get your first look at a new featurette spotlighting the impressive art and design that went into Legacy of Isla Nublar, including those gorgeous miniatures and an impressive and ambitious campaign. Product Designers Daniel Gelon and Jordan Christianson and Art Producer Estefania Rodriguez walk you through just how much work went into crafting this experience, what inspired the visual aesthetic, and how the films inspired the new miniatures, and you can watch the full preview in the video above.

Christianson said they wanted the game to feel like it was from mid-century, with Rodriguez adding that they were inspired by Adventure Magazines and Movie Monster covers, while Christianson read a lot of Scientific American and went through the back of quite a few comic books. The map was inspired by the fact that Hawaii was a new state in that timeframe they were looking to capture, with a distressed look given to some pieces and components to give it a bit more age and story.

“We wanted the game to feel like a dead stock game from mid-century where it hadn’t been opened yet, but was printed back then,” explains Product Designer Jordan Christianson.

Rodriguez also talked about how there is a lot to consider when creating a legacy game, adding “In a legacy game you’re designing 10 to 12 games at once, and you have to make it cohesive and they each have to get more interesting than the other one.”

As for the lovely miniatures, they look to not just bring the dinosaurs themselves to life but also key moments from the franchise, with each one telling its own story. That includes the T-Rex breaking through the fence, and you can see these scenes clearly thanks to the larger size of the minis.

Prospero Hall was able to use the same models from Industrial Light & Magic, who worked on the Jurassic World films, when crafting the designs for the miniatures. Whether it’s the Velociraptors bursting through the Kitchen doors or the Brachiosaurus lifting its head above the tree canopy, you will see quite a bit of the films you adore represented in the game, and those who love to paint miniatures will have a large canvas to work with as well.

Jurassic World: The Legacy of Isla Nublar is headed to Kickstarter on March 22, 2022, and you can sign up for Funko Games and Prospero Hall’s newsletter for even more updates on the game as we head up to launch and after the campaign begins. You can also find out even more about the game right here on ComicBook.com, so stay tuned!

Are you excited for Jurassic World: The Legacy of Isla Nublar? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things tabletop with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!