Jurassic World: The Legacy of Isla Nublar What’s In The Box Sneak Peek Revealed (Exclusive)

We’re not too far out from Funko Games’ Jurassic World: The Legacy of Isla Nublar Kickstarter, but if you want a sneak peek at everything that comes in the box, we’ve got you covered with an exclusive first look! Funko Games Lead Game Designer Dexter Stevens, Editorial Manager Ruby Wishnietsky, and Game Producer Korby Sears walk fans through some of the coolest aspects of the game, including the 12 gorgeous Dinosaur miniatures and the character cards that feature new abilities that you’ll learn and scratch off as you move through the campaign. The 20 sided Amber Die will introduce chaos into the adventure as will the various stickers you place all across the board, and you can check out everything up close in the new video above.

All of the missions are secured in their own folios and come with new elements, locations, vehicles, stickers, and mechanics, and you’ll adventuring across a large 20×30 board that will become completely custom to you and your fellow players by the time you hit the finale, creating a truly unique one of a kind Jurassic World experience.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Lead Game Designer Dexter Stevens describes the Research Folio, saying “It’s like a giant lottery ticket covered with scratch-off stuff that tracks your whole campaign, but also unlocks little treats and surprises.”

The game includes 12 adventures and more than 20 characters to discover and play, and throughout the game, you can (but don’t necessarily have to) unlock up to 7 additional dinosaurs in addition to the four that you start the game with.

Prospero Hall was able to use the same models from Industrial Light & Magic, who worked on the Jurassic World films when crafting the designs for the miniatures. Whether it’s the Velociraptors bursting through the Kitchen doors or the Brachiosaurus lifting its head above the tree canopy, you will see quite a bit of the films you adore represented in the game, and those who love to paint miniatures will have a large canvas to work with as well.

Jurassic World: The Legacy of Isla Nublar is headed to Kickstarter on March 22nd, 2022, and you can sign up for Funko Games and Prospero Hall’s newsletter right here for even more updates on the game as we head up to launch.

