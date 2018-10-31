‘Just Cause 4’ Officially Goes Gold

Usually, we see some holiday releases end up getting delayed, if only because developers want to take extra time to give their products some polish. But, fortunately, that won't be the case with Rico Rodriguez's latest adventure.

Square Enix has confirmed today that Just Cause 4, which is ready to wreak havoc this December, will meet its release date, as the Avalanche Studios-developed adventure has officially gone gold.

The team confirmed the announcement in a tweet over on the Just Cause 4 Twitter account, stating, "We are pleased to announce that #JustCause4 has GONE GOLD for its worldwide release on December 4th. Congratulations to @AvalancheSweden for their amazing work creating Solís and Rico's most ambitious adventure yet." You can see the tweet and the celebratory image below.

Just Cause 4 has been picking up all kinds of crazy energy since its announcement at E3 earlier this year, featuring all sorts of wild tricks that you can unleash on an opposing army, including gadgets that can produce all sorts of effects. Oh, and you can totally take control of a tornado and wreak havoc on an epic scale. If that's not something that would ring in the holidays, we're not sure what would, really.

The previous game, Just Cause 3, did a remarkable job in bringing Rodriguez's exploits to the forefront, with more explosive effects and great open-world action for fans to enjoy. But part four looks to take this action to the next level, and will no doubt utilize both Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro to their maximum levels.

We'll be giving this game a look when it releases, so be sure to check back for more details on how you can raise hell against the regime, and live to tell the tale!

Just Cause 4 releases on December 4 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.